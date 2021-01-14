Menu
Toni Pearen stuns in a bikini at 48

by Bianca Mastroianni
14th Jan 2021 5:53 AM

 

I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! star Toni Pearen left viewers stunned when she danced around in her bikini on Tuesday's episode.

The 48-year-old showed off her incredible age-defying figure, with her camp mates also marvelling at her.

"You look amazing, Toni. Look at you!" said co-star Paulini Curuenavuli.

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge gave praise to her dance moves.

"Welcome to Ibiza!" he yelled.

Ash Williams commented on her body, "Great figure."

Dancing around the campsite, the former Australia's Funniest Home Videos host joked, "This could be my Coachella outfit."

Fans were quick to jump on Twitter with praise for the star.

The star recently revealed how she manages to stay looking young without using Botox.

Speaking to Woman's Day on Monday, she revealed that she engages in at-home workouts and healthy eating.

"When I can't afford the gym I'll walk, do weights at home, swim, stretch … I love sweets so the key is to not have chocolate or any sweets in the house!" she said.

"I love a glass of red wine but one glass is all I can really tolerate."

"I'm lucky I've always loved exercise and I love to cook so I take great care to eat as healthy as I can, but it's not an obsession."

She added that she does her best to eliminate stress from her life, as she lives with her husband of 13 years Will Osmond, and their children, Lucky, 11 and Ever, 8.

Originally published as Toni Pearen stuns in a bikini at 48

channel ten entertainment i'm a celebrity get me out of here toni pearen tv

