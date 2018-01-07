Tondoon Botanic Gardens makes country's top 10

AUSTRALIAN Geographic magazine has named Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens in the Top 10 in the country.

Tondoon was one of only two Queensland botanic gardens named, the other being Flecker Botanic Gardens established in the late 19th century in Cairns.

"We're excited to be able to reveal this news which came through late last year and to honour the hard work and vision of so many people who've contributed to this great facility,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

Australian Geographic also consulted with the National Botanic Gardens in Canberra in making its selection.

Councillor Cindi Bush said the Top 10 botanic gardens were chosen based on their work in the areas of conservation, science and education programs.

"Science drives so much of what happens at Tondoon and this, along with the Gardens' herbarium, living collection, conservation work and education programs are features our community should be proud of,” she said.

"The Tondoon Botanic Gardens has also developed a strong working relationship with the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra in trying to secure the future of endangered species such as the Macadamia jansenii.”

The Gardens' green and peaceful expanses are drawing bigger crowds of visitors every year.

In 2014, 154,985 people passed through the gates and this figure climbed to 292,122 in 2016.

Central Queensland's largest free environmental event, Ecofest, is also held at the Gardens every year.