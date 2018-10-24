Tondoon Botanic Gardens 30th birthday celebrations

Tondoon Botanic Gardens curator Brent Braddick was there from the beginning and watched the gardens become what they are today.

THIRTY years of the Tondoon Botanic Gardens were celebrated yesterday with a ceremonial tree planting.

The event was attended by community members, volunteers and ground staff, who came together to plant 30 macadamia nut trees, a species listed as vulnerable and only propagated in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Gardens manager Barry Meiring said state funding was awarded to continue the planting of macadamia nut trees, with propagation to be shared between the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra, Brisbane's Mt Coot-tha Botanic Gardens and the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Mr Meiring said with visitor numbers having increased from 154,000 in 2015 to 292,000 in 2017, a lot was in the works for the gardens' future.

"There's been the Japanese tea house gardens done, now we've built a bonsai house across the water and hopefully in a few years that will be open,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Tondoon Botanic Gardens were placed eighth on the Australian Geographic magazine's list of top 10 regional botanic gardens.

Mr Meiring said much of the success could be attributed to "day-to-day work that's not seen”.

Curator Brent Braddick has been involved with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens since the official opening and said he looked after its plants the way a museum curator looked after artworks.

"We manage them, we care for them, look after them, we record and keep track of every plant that we have, we see that each plant is looked after appropriately for its needs,” Mr Braddick said.

"(It is) a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I've seen a lot of staff come and go (but) we have a good, secure team at the moment.”

The gardens are currently looked after by eight ground staff.