Jason Ellem roars to the national championship at Willowbank Winternationals.
Motor Sports

Tomorrow's a come and try day at the Benaraby drags strip

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Jun 2019 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
MOTORSPORT: Our dragsters have enjoyed more national success.

Gladstone's Jason Ellem has taken out the Extreme Bike category in the recent Willowbank Winternationals.

Ellem follows Gladstone's Dayne Brandon's success in the Modified Bikes in the same event.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said Ellem had raced at the Benaraby strip for as long as he could remember.

"He's a long-time competitor around about 10 to 15 years and he's won national titles before," Williams said.

Meanwhile the Benaraby Dragway will host a come-and-try day tomorrow, starting at 10am.

"It's for people who have never raced down a drag strip, but who want to," Williams said.

"We're hoping to get first-timers and hoping to get 30, 40 or even 50 people at the track to have a go."

Williams said the atmosphere would be relaxed because of the non-competitive nature and the beginner dragsters would be split into groups.

"It's to explain the whole procedure, what they need to do with regard to safety," he said.

The track will then open at noon.

Cost is $65 for nominations which includes a day licence open to street registered cars and bikes.

Drivers must wear long pants and sleeves, closed in shoes and riders must wear full-face helmet, gloves and boots.

