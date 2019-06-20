Menu
Crime

Tomic’s dad no show in Court

by Lea Emery
20th Jun 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bernard Tomic's father was a no show in court on the Gold Coast this morning.

John Tomic, who is legally known as Ivica Tomic, is accused of being caught above the legal alcohol limit on Ferry Rd, Southport when he was returning home from the Sea Fire fireworks competition earlier this month.

Tomic failed to show in court this morning. Photo Supplied Udowenko, Toula
He was supposed to appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

But he did not show.

Magistrate Dermot Kehoe gave Tomic a second chance to turn up to court.

He ordered the warrant remain on file until July 11.

If Tomic does not appear in court on July 11 the warrant will be issued ordering his arrest.

