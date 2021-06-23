Bernard Tomic capped off an important day at Wimbledon with an interview that started with his shirt off and then got weirder.

Bernard Tomic is through to the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon on a day when his off-field antics again overshadowed his on-court success.

The 28-year-old appeared in a jolly mood as he fronted the broadcast cameras following his 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Slovenia's Blaz Kavcik.

After nearly two hours on court Tomic walked off full of relief after facing four break points while serving for the match at 5-3 in the third set.

His relief showed in front of the camera as he calmly sauntered over to the interview area still trying to pull a singlet over his bare torso before asking English TV broadcaster John Inverdale if he needed to put a shirt on.

Inverdale then asked the Aussie: "You must have thought that last game was never going to end?"

Tomic's response was as honest as it gets.

"Yeah, it was tough. I was nervous," he said.

"I couldn't really turn on my backhand side. And then I kind of ... erm.. s*** myself."

Warning explicit language

Tomic giggled at his own phrase while the interviewer apologised for the language.

Tomic now faces World No. 122 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of qualifying, needing to win three total matches to secure a spot on the men's singles main draw at the All England Club.

He went on to say of the moment he was serving down break points: "Everything feels irritating at that moment. The wind, don't mind me speaking this, but the ball kids, everything".

Tomic earlier this month was knocked out of qualifying at the French Open in the first round.

It included a bizarre exchange at the end of the second set where Tomic appeared to be lost on the process of serving procedures.

Originally published as Tomic's bizarre 's*** myself' TV reveal