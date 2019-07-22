Tomic pursues legal action over Wimbledon fine

Bernard Tomic will continue to pursue Wimbledon for $80,000 prizemoney despite losing his original appeal, vowing to donate any money he recovers through legal action to Australian charities.

Tomic's appeal against being stripped of his entire first-round cheque was rejected by the International Tennis Federation's Grand Slam board after a stinging review of his Wimbledon performance.

Board director Bill Babcock savaged Tomic for a failing to meet "required professional standards" during a 58-minute loss to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on July 2.

Bernard Tomic during his first round loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Picture: Getty

In an email, Babcock told Tomic he was sceptical the Queenslander was capable of competitive reform and invoked a virtual probation period of eight grand slams.

If, at the end of the two-year period, Tomic had not re-offended, the former world No. 17 would regain 25 per cent ($20,000) of the lost prizemoney.

The decision has enraged Tomic.

"They're sort of mocking me with what they're saying," Tomic said.

"I don't need 25 per cent in two years.

"I don't need the money. It's about what's right.

Tomic has a history of tanking. Picture: Getty

"It's not fair that I've been given one of the biggest fines in grand slam history when I didn't receive one code violation in the match.

"I told them after the match that I was feeling unwell.

"I am taking legal advice on this. Any prizemoney that I get back, I'll give to children charities in Australia."

Tomic was supported at Wimbledon by several players, including Novak Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka and Tsonga.

Tomic believes Babcock targeted his character while explaining reasons for his decision.

"Admittedly, I am sceptical that you can achieve this reform of grand slam on-court behaviour," Babcock said.

"Many others, no doubt, would be even more than just sceptical.

"Good luck and I hope to be pleasantly surprised in the future by your successful reform."