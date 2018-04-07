Tom Trbojevic likely for Marley Brown Oval

Tom Trbojevic in action during the NRL Trial match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Gosford.

Tom Trbojevic in action during the NRL Trial match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Gosford. Ashley Feder

RUGBY LEAGUE: Boom Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic is a strong chance to make an early return from injury in tomorrow's NRL clash against Gold Coast Titans at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval.

Trbojevic injured his right ankle late in the Sea Eagles' 32-16 victory against Canberra last weekend and was expected to miss two weeks.

The 21-year-old travelled with the squad to Gladstone and has been named among the reserves for the Round 5 clash.

The dynamic runner trained strongly away from the main group at Manly's Captain's Run on Saturday morning with a final call on due to be made on his fitness come match day.

Manly coach Trent Barrett hasn't ruled Trbojevic out at this stage.

"Yeah he's a chance. He'll train again this morning and we'll make a decision on that tomorrow," he said.

"He's still got plenty of time but he's running really well and we expect him to play."

Manly Sea Eagles players, Jake and Tom Trbojevic at Gladstone Airport. Matt Taylor GLA060418NRL

The Sea Eagles will also welcome back representative centre Dylan Walker, who plays his first match of the season after breaking his leg playing for the Prime Minister's XIII against Papua New Guinea last September.

"We all know how good a player Dylan Walker is," Barrett said.

"He brings a lot of enthusiasm and a bit of x-factor, but we're certainly not expecting miracles from Dylan in his first game for a long time."

Barrett expects his side to confront a Titans squad with an extra spring in its step after an impressive win against the Broncos last Sunday.

"They were really good last week, I thought their energy was good and they played really physical," he said.

"They've got some pretty handy players in there and (Ash) Taylor is a real threat and Konrad Hurrell has been playing really well as well.

"We know who we have to contain but it's about us doing our job properly and getting a result."

Manly held its Captain's Run at Marley Brown Oval and Barrett said he liked the Gladstone facility, but doesn't expect too much support from the stands come 2pm Sunday.

"We'll expect a pro-Titans crowd being up here in Queensland but that certainly doesn't worry us," he said.

"We've just got to do our job but the town has been really good. It's really friendly place and they've done a really good job of the oval so I'm looking forward to it."