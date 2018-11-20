Tom is keen to step into Dashing Des' shoes

Des Nicholson, 77, was killed in traffic crash at Bargara on March 19, 2015.

BETTA Home Living owner Brent Jordison said he's keen to return the new Biloela store to the glory days of previous store owner Des Nicholson.

Better known as "Dashing Des”, MrNicholson was a well known identity in Central Queensland due to his chirpy, over-the-top television commercials advertising electrical goods.

For nearly three decades MrNicholson would sign off each ad with his trademark, rapid machine gun-fire sign-off, "Dashing Des Nicholson from Biloela!”

"I knew Dashing Des,” Mr Jordison said.

"When we came to Gladstone in 1999, Des was quite a phenomenon locally.

"He had a really healthy business and a great reputation.”

Mr Nicholson retired to Bargara in 2003 after spending more than 30 years managing the Betta store in Biloela.

Sadly, in 2015 at the age of 77, he was struck by a vehicle while cycling home from the Bargara Bowls Club.

News of MrNicholson's death devastated the community.

Mr Jordison said he and the new store manager of Betta Biloela Tom Kirchner, were determined to restore Dashing Des's legacy.

"We've got a fair idea of what Des achieved in the area and we'd like to return the business to its glory days,” MrJordison said.

"As a tribute to Dashing Des, we've been trying to think of a nickname for Tom. But nothing has sprung to mind yet.”

Mr Jordison does have an idea.

"We could start a competition to nickname Tom.”