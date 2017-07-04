Tokyo company's plan to pump $500K into 4 CQ centres

JAPANESE OWNERS: Global Sky Group has purchased four Central Queensland childcare centres in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

FROM Japan's capital to the Beef Capital, Global Sky Group are splashing the cash, improving quality ratings and enhancing intercultural communication.

Four Rockhampton and Yeppoon childcare facilities are in for a Japanese twist following a surprising investment by company Global Sky Group.

The Tokyo-based company with operations including environmental solutions, education and food and beverage businesses in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, has expanded its community investments to Central Queensland.

Global Sky Group has this week acquired Central Queensland Childcare's four centres in Rocky and Yeppoon, including centres at Cedar Avenue in Yeppoon, Taranganba Rd in Taroomball, Bruigom St in North Rocky and Thozet Rd in North Rocky, which cater for children ranging from six weeks old up to school age.

Global Sky, who already own centres at Southport, Robina and Mudgeeraba, plans to pump more than $500K into the facilities to enhance services at the CQ centres for the benefit

of the local community, employing local staff

and management while drawing upon its international experience to add value.

Global Sky's managing director Ko Nagata (pictured) said the company's expansion into Rocky and Yeppoon would provide new opportunities for both local educators and children.

"Global Sky has a philosophy of developing sustainable community hubs which add value to the local community.

"By applying our local and international experience, we will seek to ensure the highest possible outcomes for children at the centre, including obtaining the top rating under the government's National Quality Standard,” Mr Nagata said.

"Having made our first Australian childcare centre investment in Queensland, we are delighted to be growing our network in the Sunshine State, our home away from home.

"With our current business ties with Queensland encompassing education, food and beverage and the Queensland Business Centre in Tokyo, we look forward to building even stronger ties between Queensland and Japan.”

Global Sky Group's managing director, Ko Nagata. Contributed

Since purchasing centres in Robina and Southport, Global Sky have redeveloped the facilities leading to enhanced quality ratings from the State Government.

Global Sky has also fostered tie-ups with Japanese childcare centres and teachers as part

of its push to enhance intercultural communication, adding the knowledge gained from the world's highest quality service culture to the innovative learning practices of its Oceania centres.

In Japan, Global Sky Education operates an English language school in Kanda, Tokyo, providing a range of educational services tailored to Japanese businesspeople, casual learners and children, including educational exchanges to Australia as part of its "Hello Kids”, program involving both parents and children.

Global Sky is actively adding value to global communities with a particular emphasis on developing and operating community hubs such as research facilities, schools and restaurants.

The company is set to be operating more than 50 wind tunnels, 12 campuses, five restaurants and a hotel by calendar year-end 2017 across its international portfolio.