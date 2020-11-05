Menu
The elderly couple who died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.
News

Elderly couple who died in lift crash 'together in heaven’

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Nov 2020 4:38 PM
THE elderly Northern Queensland couple who tragically died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.

Sebastiano 'Sib' Grasso and Maria Grasso were found dead in their Ayr home on Wednesday, after it's thought they had fallen from their home elevator, with investigators looking into whether there was a mechanical malfunction that caused the pair to fall.

It's believed the lift didn't have a door installed and the pair fell from a height, landing on a concrete floor.

Emergency services were called to the couple's home just after midday.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Both suffered critical head injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they passed away.

The couple come from a well-known cane farming family, with condolences flowing in for them on social media.

"So sad! At least they are together in heaven," Joolie Doolie commented on the Townsville Bulletin Facebook page.

"So sad, condolences to all," Coral Warden wrote.

It's believed the couple had been married for almost 60 years.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner and investigations are continuing by the Ayr Criminal Investigation Branch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Workplace Health and Safety had been called to attend the scene

Originally published as 'Together in heaven': Loved couple remembered

