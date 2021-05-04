Toes missing and maggots in dog’s painful rotting wound

Sassie the dog had to be put down with a terrible wound to its paw. Owner Sindy Rose Hall faced court for failing to seek care for the dog.

Sassie the dog had to be put down with a terrible wound to its paw. Owner Sindy Rose Hall faced court for failing to seek care for the dog.

A STRUGGLING pensioner whose emaciated female rottweiler had to be put down after being found with a maggot-infested foot has faced prosecution for failing to properly care for the dog.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Sindy Rose Hall, 52, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to failing to treat an animal in her care with the required medical help under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

RSPCA prosecutor Vanessa Lyons said the offence occurred between October 26, 2019 and December 23, 2019.

In facts before the court, RSPCA inspectors received information four days before Christmas 2019 that the dog, named Sassie, had a leg injury that had been left untreated.

Sassie was seen to be lethargic and laying on a bed with a cone around her neck.

Blood was seeping through the bandage on the wound.

Hall told the inspectors that Sassie had constantly been chewing on her foot for the past four months.

She said she could not afford to take Sassie to the vet.

Sassie was surrendered to the RSPCA, where a vet found her to have "a foul smelling mass" on her left forelimb.

There was puss oozing from her skin with a small number maggots on the wound.

Sassie was emaciated and in poor physical condition.

There were fly bites on the outer ear with scabs and open bleeding sores from flies.

An x-ray of her limb showed only two toes remaining.

She was in extreme pain and cried when her limb or leg was touched.

The vet found that her condition had been present for several months and was caused by gross neglect.

Sassie was euthanized on humane grounds.

Ms Lyons said the prosecution had taken into consideration a medical letter about Hall's health and her circumstances at the time.

The RSPCA sought a fine of between $750 and $1000, plus $500 in legal costs and $160 for the treatment of Sassie.

The prosecution also sought to prohibit Hall from owning an animal for three years.

An apologetic Hall, who is a disability pensioner, told the court she had been struggling financially and had no help.

"I also lost seven of my relatives at that time. I had no excuse," she said.

The court heard that Hall, under RSPCA supervision, now kept a fox terrier, 10 chickens and one duck.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the maximum penalty in very serious cases was one year's jail and a $40,000 fine.

He fined Hall $750 and ordered that she pay the costs as sought. With the money to be paid through a payment plan with SPER.

Hall agreed to a three-year prohibition order regarding animals in her care unless she had the agreement of the RSPCA.