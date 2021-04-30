Toddler’s serious burns untreated for three days, cops say

A mum was allegedly told by family to treat a bad burn on her one-year-old son’s hand with butter or Vicks and did not call for medical help, police allege.

A CAIRNS mum was allegedly told by family to treat a bad burn on her one-year-old son's hand with butter or Vicks and did not call for medical help because her phone battery was flat, police will allege.

The toddler received full thickness burns to his left hand, believed to be on an oven, in a Mooroobool house earlier this year, which was left untreated for three days.

He eventually had to be flown to Townsville Hospital for specialist treatment in their burns unit, such was the seriousness of his injuries.

His 21-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 6.

The case was mentioned briefly in the committal callovers of the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday where Magistrate Joe Pinder labelled it a "serious matter" and urged the unrepresented woman to get legal advice.

She has not entered a plea.

He attempted to adjourn the matter off until early June but the heavily pregnant mum asked for a delay as that was when her due date was.

It is expected to return to court later that month.

Police will allege the woman initially put a glove on his hand filled with butter and did not seek treatment for three days for various reasons, including because her phone was flat, her father had appointments and she did not have any money or transport.

Townsville police Child Protection and Investigation Unit Sen-Sgt Dave Miles said the woman allegedly eventually became concerned by his swollen, blistered fingers and called a taxi to take them to Cairns Hospital on January 9.

He was flown to Townsville for further treatment on January 11 and police were notified.

Detectives launched an investigation before charging the woman on January 15.

Police will allege the woman claimed she was initially told by another family member to get medical treatment or otherwise treat it with butter and Vicks - an over-the-counter mentholated ointment used to relieve cold symptoms.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years' jail.

Under the Queensland criminal code it says it relates to incidents were failing in the duty to provide the necessaries of life could endanger someone's life or leave them permanently injured.

Cairns police Child Protection and Investigation Unit Det Sen-Sgt Mick Gooiker said getting prompt medical treatment for children was vital.

"People need to understand there is always a means to get medical treatment for children if they need it," he said.

"If the child does need it and it is not provided to them it can constitute a criminal offence in some circumstances."

