Toddler’s mum tests positive to COVID

The little boy was taken to hospital. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe

Travellers on an entire floor of an Adelaide quarantine hotel have been forced to urgently evacuate and are being moved to a new facility after a toddler tested positive to Covid-19.

Health authorities in South Australia became particularly concerned after the door of the child’s room was opened and closed several times while nurses were attempting to take a swab.

His mother had also returned a positive result, South Australian chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier confirmed on Friday.

The two-year-old was taken to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Thursday and discharged to Tom’s Court Hotel, which houses travellers who test positive for Covid-19.

The boy had been staying with his family at the Peppers Waymouth Hotel in Adelaide’s CBD.

An entire floor at the Peppers Waymouth Street Hotel was evacuated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe

He was described as “very unwell” by Ms Spurrier on Thursday, but she said his condition had since improved.

“I have got some good news … so that little bub is much better. But the bad news is that little ones mother's has now tested positive, and she is quite unwell,” he said.

“She's gone to the Royal Adelaide Hospital to be assessed and her little one has gone with her.”

Ms Spurrier had more bad news for Adelaide residents, confirming authorities were concerned about the number of times the door of the child’s room had been opened.

“I'm a paediatrician, I know how difficult it is to get swabs on little ones,” she said.

“The door of that child's room, as we were doing the swabbing, had been open and shut a number of times, and the staff felt that could pose a risk.”

Experts were then called in who deemed the series of events a significant risk to public health.

South Australian chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier had good news and bad news for Adelaide residents. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz

As a result, the 18 people that were on that floor have been moved to another hotel. The floor has undergone a deep clean and will be cleaned again on Friday.

“Worst-case scenario for that group of people is that they may need another 14 days of quarantine,” she said.

“Now this is obviously very precautionary.”

Health officials are also “a little more anxious” about a possible spread on the repatriation flight given the child was not required to wear a mask while on the aircraft.

There were about 100 people on-board the flight that landed on Tuesday.

Additional testing for all passengers on the plane will be implemented as a result.

“As we learnt from the Playford Hotel, we need to make sure as soon as we have somebody test positive we get them out of that hotel and move them to (the dedicated Covid-19 positive facility) Tom’s Court,” Professor Spurrier said on Thursday.

Originally published as Toddler’s mum tests positive to COVID