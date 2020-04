A child has been burned at an Ipswich home.

Paul Donaldson

A TODDLER has been taken to hospital after he was burned in an incident involving a fire pit overnight.

The boy sustained burns to his arm and leg at a Deebing Heights home around 6.50pm.

Contributed

Paramedics assessed the child before taking him to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.