Toddler struck by car in horror accident

by Talisa Eley
31st Oct 2019 7:12 AM
A YOUNG child has been hit by a car in a driveway during a shocking accident on the Gold Coast this morning.

The boy, believed to be about two-years-old, was hit while in a driveway of an Elevation Dr home at Wongawallan, in the city's northwest, this morning.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene about 6.30am following reports of the accident.

 

 

The specialist High Acuity Response Unit is on the scene.

It is unclear how severe the child's injuries are, however a police spokeswoman said they were conscious and breathing.

The toddler was the only one injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

More to come.

