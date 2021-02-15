Toddler reportedly knocked out at Gladstone water park

A toddler was reportedly knocked unconscious at the water park on Flinders Parade and taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A toddler was reportedly knocked unconscious at the water park on Flinders Parade and taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A toddler has been taken to hospital after reportedly being knocked unconscious at a Gladstone water park on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a water park on Flinders Parade at 12.53pm after reports an infant had been injured.

The 18-month-old girl reportedly had a fall in the water park and hit her head and back.

Her eyes reportedly rolled back in her head and she was unconscious for a short period of time.

While paramedics were on their way to the scene, the girl reportedly regained consciousness and was sitting up.

The spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the patient at the scene and transported the infant in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.