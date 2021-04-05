Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
News

Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Originally published as Toddler pulled unconscious from water

accident child drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One of a kind’: Tributes flow for Boyne man killed in crash

        Premium Content ‘One of a kind’: Tributes flow for Boyne man killed in crash

        News Tributes have flowed for a Boyne Island man after he was killed in a car crash in New South Wales last month.

        Hazardous material found at New Auckland unit

        Premium Content Hazardous material found at New Auckland unit

        News Fire and Emergency Services were called to a unit complex early this morning.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Race, Harbour Fest photos

        News All the photos from Gladstone Harbour Festival, Easter races.

        Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        Premium Content Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        News Cars were strapped or bolted to the Insane Performance chassis, or hub...