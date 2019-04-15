Menu
Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene at Ulong.
Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

15th Apr 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
3.15PM: A TODDLER has been injured after falling down a rock face into a waterhole near Ulong.

Paramedics have just arrived on scene and are assessing an 18-month girl.

A NSW Ambulance Media Unit spokeswoman said the girl is understood to have slid 10-metres into ankle deep water after sliding down a rock face.

The location of the incident has been listed as a local waterfall.

The girl was reportedly pulled from the water by family members around 3pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been placed on standby while paramedics assess the girl's injuries and her condition.

Emergency services have also this afternoon been called to the harbour where a woman has been rescued by lifeguards from the water.

The incident unfolded off Jordan Esplanade just after 3pm.

