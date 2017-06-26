25°
UPDATE: Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th Jun 2017 1:19 PM
SNAKE BITE: A female toddler has been transported to Gladstone Hospital.
SNAKE BITE: A female toddler has been transported to Gladstone Hospital. Bev Lacey

2.05pm: The young girl bitten by a snake earlier this morning remains at Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 It remains unknown what type of snake she was bitten by, or what kind of injuries she sustained.

The girl is believed to be around three years old.

1.19pm: A young female toddler has been taken to hospital after being bitten on the foot by a snake this morning.

The snake bite occurred mid-morning on or near a property at Potters Rd at Wooderson.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 10am and transported the toddler to Calliope ambulance station.

From there she was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition, arriving around 11.30am.

Updates to follow.

FIRST AID | Source: healthdirect.gov.au

Snake bites:

  • Provide CPR if needed
  • Call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance
  • Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and keep the person calm and as still as possible until medical help arrives
  • Avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake
  • DO NOT apply a tourniquet, cut the wound or attempt to suck the venom out
