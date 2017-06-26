UPDATE: Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

SNAKE BITE: A female toddler has been transported to Gladstone Hospital.

2.05pm: The young girl bitten by a snake earlier this morning remains at Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It remains unknown what type of snake she was bitten by, or what kind of injuries she sustained.

The girl is believed to be around three years old.

1.19pm: A young female toddler has been taken to hospital after being bitten on the foot by a snake this morning.

The snake bite occurred mid-morning on or near a property at Potters Rd at Wooderson.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 10am and transported the toddler to Calliope ambulance station.

From there she was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition, arriving around 11.30am.

Updates to follow.

RELATED STORIES |

>> Agnes Water mum tells how brave Eli cheated taipan death

>> Deadly snake bites Rockhampton toddler

FIRST AID | Source: healthdirect.gov.au

Snake bites: