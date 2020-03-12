Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
News

Toddler hit and killed by taxi

by Ally Foster
12th Mar 2020 2:32 PM

A toddler has died after allegedly being hit by a taxi near a primary school in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wilkinson St in Tootgarook just after 1.40pm following reports of a collision between a taxi and a child.

It is understood two women and two children got out of the taxi before one of the children was struck by the vehicle as it moved away.

Paramedics treated a male toddler at the scene but sadly he was unable to be saved.

It is believed the incident occurred outside Tootgarook Primary School, according to the Herald Sun.

"The male driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Major Collision Investigation unit detectives are en route and will investigate the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash taxi vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews rush to two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Crews rush to two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Gladstone Central.

        Hydrogen presents economic opportunity for Gladstone

        premium_icon Hydrogen presents economic opportunity for Gladstone

        News Local MP named one of the state's three hydrogen industry champions

        End of the road for fired-up musos

        premium_icon End of the road for fired-up musos

        News Christine Collister and Michael Fix wrap up their 20-date tour

        Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        premium_icon Women encouraged to enter maritime career

        News Women in Maritime program launches at Gladstone MSQ marine base