Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 17-month-old girl has died after being hit by her family’s four-wheel-drive in South Australia on Friday afternoon.
A 17-month-old girl has died after being hit by her family’s four-wheel-drive in South Australia on Friday afternoon.
News

Toddler hit and killed by family’s 4WD

by Sarah McPhee
19th Sep 2020 11:02 AM

A 17-month-old girl has died after she was hit by her family's four-wheel-drive on a rural property in South Australia.

SA Police said the incident occurred on Victor Harbor Rd, Mount Jagged, about 55 kilometres south of Adelaide, at 3.45pm on Friday.

 

"The toddler was hit by the family 4WD," police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the 17-month-old girl could not be saved."

The Mount Jagged property. Picture: 7 News
The Mount Jagged property. Picture: 7 News

Major Crash investigators went to the property and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The news follows the death of a 14-month-old boy who was hit by a car in Bendigo, in rural Victoria, on September 9.

The family of the child, Spencer Roberts, has since released a statement.

"Spencer will be sadly missed and loved by many due to a tragic accident that occurred last night," a family spokesperson said.

"He was a beautiful, fun, lovely, energetic, precious little boy adored by his brothers and sisters. Stacey and Brad will sadly miss their perfect precious little boy (and) they've got friends and family to support them at this heart breaking time."

A 56-year-old driver from Maiden Gully, who was not speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was travelling in a slip lane when police say he thought he hit an animal.

He will not be charged after police concluded it was a tragic accident.

 

Originally published as Toddler hit and killed by family's 4WD

car accident child death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone candidate reveals One Nation policies

        Premium Content Gladstone candidate reveals One Nation policies

        News Policies focus on law and order, education, youth justice and the right to life.

        School holidays: Hot deals, what to do around Gladstone

        Premium Content School holidays: Hot deals, what to do around Gladstone

        News Take advantage of the dozens of free places to go and things to do this...

        Gladstone man caught with illegal drugs at medical facility

        Premium Content Gladstone man caught with illegal drugs at medical facility

        Crime Nathan Robert David Ezekiela told police he couldn’t remember the incident.

        Meet the team: News reporter Liana Walker

        Premium Content Meet the team: News reporter Liana Walker

        News “Unlike my previous fleeting dreams, I kept at this one.”