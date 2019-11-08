Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
News

Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

More Stories

drowning editors picks roma toddler toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News This is an incredible package that we are calling the best value news subscription offer in Australia for good reason.

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m

        Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        premium_icon Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        News Similar swings were seen in other regional Queensland seats

        DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

        News SIX motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving...