Menu
Login
The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
News

Toddler dies after being hit by car

by Melissa Iaria
22nd Jun 2021 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:05 PM

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in Melbourne’s west.

Police said the 19-month-old boy was believed to be riding a scooter along the footpath when struck by a slow-moving vehicle pulling out of a driveway at McAlpine Court, Altona, about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital but later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Altona man, stopped and helped police at the scene.

Altona Highway Patrol is investigating, and police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Toddler dies after being hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        News The southbound lane on a busy Gladstone road remains blocked after a vehicle...

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to...