Toddler covered in bite marks after daycare

A woman was shocked to discover her little girl was covered in blistering red bite marks after collecting her from daycare.

At first, Alice Bryant said she questioned whether the 25 marks on her daughter's back were really from bites - but to her horror, they were.

She shared the confronting images to her Facebook page, explaining they happened within five days of her 15-month-old starting at daycare in Arizona in the United States.

Ms Bryant filed a police report for negligence and notified the Department of Health, which handles daycare accreditation, but said, after two months, the incident was still under investigation.

"No word and neither department contacted me with updates, and I signed up for victim notification," Ms Bryant said in her post alongside three images of her daughter, showing the severity of the marks.

She warned parents not to take their children to the daycare centre, saying they didn't call or notify her when it occurred.

"All of these bites happened in one day. Please share!"

According to Live5News, the Tucson Police Department said officers took an initial report and the Crime Scene Unit took photos on February 26, the day the incident happened.

"At first, I was like 'are those really bite marks?' And then, my brain kinda stopped thinking and I started crying," Ms Bryant told the publication. "There's over 25 plus, it's hard to tell. "Twenty-five would be the minimum that the police officer and I discussed."

"It's stomach-turning. It feels both angry and sad at the same time," Ms Bryant said.

Police say no charges or arrests have been made as of Monday, April 29.

Ms Bryant, who is demanding answers on how the alleged bit marks happened, worries if no action is taken, the same thing could happen to someone else's child.

"The fact that nobody intervened in how many minutes, maybe they were left alone, maybe they just disregarded the cries, I don't know. But it takes some time to do that kind of biting, and my daughter would have been very upset," she told Live5News.

The publication reached out to the preschool for information about the incident, but are yet to recieve a response.

The family has since lodged a report with police, and an investigation is pending, however no arrests have been made.

Ms Bryant's Facebook post has received more than 9000 reactions and over 10,000 comments from concerned people.

"OMG I thought it was lipstick until I read it I am so sorry I can't imagine how upset you must be," one woman said.

"This makes me so angry I worked in a daycare for 13 years who In the hell would let this happen," a former childcare worker added.

"This brought me to tears!! I'm sorry your baby have to endure this torture And pain!!! Don't stop until you get Justice!!!" said another.