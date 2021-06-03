A toddler was taken to the Adelaide Women’s and Children’s Hospital after he tested positive to Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

A “very unwell” toddler has been taken to an Adelaide hospital after he tested positive to Covid-19.

The two-year-old boy returned to Australia with his family and was taken to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

He was the only person to return a positive coronavirus test on Thursday.

South Australian chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said his family members had returned negative results “at this stage”.

But as the child was not required to wear a mask while on the repatriation flight, she said authorities were “a little more anxious” about the possible spread on the aircraft.

Additional testing for all passengers on-board will be implemented as a result.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier announced the new case on Thursday and said the little boy was ‘very unwell’. Picture: Mike Burton

“As we learnt from the Playford Hotel, we need to make sure as soon as we have somebody test positive, we get them out of that hotel and move them to (the dedicated Covid-19 positive facility) Tom's Court,” Professor Spurrier said.

“This gives us greater ability to pick up anybody who might have been at higher risk of getting Covid.

“It's not nice having a little one being very unwell.”

The boy was taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital in North Adelaide. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Professor Spurrier confirmed a positive case from Wednesday was also transported to hospital.

The man, aged in his 60s, was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler admitted to hospital with Covid