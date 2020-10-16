Today’s headlines: MP answers questions, vote pushed back
WEATHER, TIDES AND BEACH REPORT
It's expected to be mostly sunny ahead of a partly cloudy weekend today, with tops of 26C forecast. There might be some patchy fog about the hinterland early this morning.
The weather bureau has reported low tide was at 1.17am at 0.04m and high tide is due at 7.23am at 1.73m. the next tides are due at 1.30pm at 0.08m and 7.37pm at 1.89m.
It will be a new moon tomorrow and the next full moon will occur on Sunday, November 1.
TRAFFIC
Queensland Traffic is not reporting any major incidents on Sunshine Coast roads early this morning. Overnight, emergency services were called to a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Kybong, where it's understood a man fled from the scene.
TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES
WATCH THE REPLAY: Andrew Powell answers your questions
By Nadja Fleet
Sunshine Coast Daily editor Nadja Fleet sat down with incumbent Glass House candidate Andrew Powell last night for an in conversation ahead of the October 31 election.
Read more and watch the replay here.
Tributes pour in for passionate Coast league man
By Matty Holdsworth
One of the first men inducted into the Sunshine Coast Rugby League Hall of Fame and the person who designed the original Falcons logo, Lex Burchill, has been mourned.
Vote pushed back for final stage of $800m estate
By Tegan Annett and Scott Sawyer
A critical vote by Sunshine Coast Council on the final stage of an $800 million Maroochydore development has been delayed.
Switched on: 5G rolled out to Sunshine Coast
By Staff reporter
The Sunshine Coast is now one of more than 60 cities in Australia where 5G has been rolled out, after the first base station was switched on this week.
Best time to snap up fish with good conditions on the way
Column by Scott Hillier
Fishing expert Scott Hillier says Saturday looks like the pick of days for those keen to head out in the boat, with snapper worth chasing this weekend.