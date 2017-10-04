27°
Today Show was great exposure for an iconic Seventeen Seventy business

ICON: The LARC played a starring role during the Today Show's live broadcast in 1770.
Caroline Tung
by

WITH double the number of website visitors, one iconic Seventeen Seventy/Agnes Water business is happy with how the Today Show visit went.

1770 LARC! Tours had 622 unique users on their website last week, one month earlier they had 335 in the week.

Marketing manager Amber Rodgers said this "terrific result” supported the phone calls to their office during last Tuesday's broadcast, one of which led to an immediate booking.

"1770 LARC! Tours are supportive of opportunities such as this Today Show one,” she said.

"Historically we have certainly found that the exposure increases awareness of our eco tours and of our wonderful destination.

"The main market for this area is Australian visitors, so features on the Today Show, Queensland Weekender, Bondi Vet, Roothy's 4WD Touring and Adventure and other programs are terrific.”

