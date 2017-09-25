29°
Today Show to broadcast from 1770 tomorrow

TOP SPOT: Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson will broadcast live from Seventeen Seventy tomorrow morning. Patrick Woods
Christine Mckee
by

SEVENTEEN Seventy will have its time in the sun tomorrow when millions of people right around Australia tune in to The Today Show.

The popular breakfast program will be broadcast live from the Seventeen Seventy foreshore after a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd and Gladstone Regional Council to draw it here.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said more people were discovering Seventeen Seventy and the wider Discovery Coast area in recent years and the broadcast would bring this "gem" to an even wider audience.

Highlights will include Chris de Aboitiz's attempt to break his own world record by catching a wave on his stand-up paddleboard with 26 dogs on board.

The show's co-hosts, Lisa Wilkinson and Karl Stefanovic, are two of Australian television's most popular personalities.

Stefanovic started his television career as a cadet journalist at WIN television in Rockhampton in 1994 and has been with The Today Show since 2005.

His co-host Lisa Wilkinson is a former international editor-in-chief of Cleo magazine and joined him on Today in 2007.

Cr Burnett has not publicised the cost to bring the program to 1770, but said "whatever the investment is, it's worth it."

The show will be broadcast from 5.30am to 9am tomorrow morning.

Topics:  gapdl karl stefanovic lisa wilkinson seventeen seventy today show

Gladstone Observer
