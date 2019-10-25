Today in History: October 25

Highlights in history on this date:

1586: Death sentence is pronounced against Mary Queen of Scots.

1616: Dutch mariner Dirk Hartog discovers Australia.

1794: Russia withdraws from war against France.

1 874: Britain annexes Fiji islands.

1 909: Murder of Japan's Prince Ito by Korean activists leads to Japanese dictatorship in Korea.

1922: Fascists march on Rome. Italian king nominates Benito Mussolini Prime Minister.

1936: Germany and Italy form Rome-Berlin Axis.

1938: Japanese troops take Hankow, and Chinese Government establishes itself at Chungking.

1941: Germany's first offensive against Moscow in World War II fails.

1951: Peace talks aimed at ending the Korean Conflict resume in Panmunjom after 63 days.

1956: Egypt, Jordan and Syria form unified military command.

1961: Private Eye, the British satirical magazine, is published for the first time.

Ian Hislop, editor of Private Eye magazine, stands in front of a wall of the magazine’s front covers in 2011.

1962: Uganda is admitted to the United Nations.

1966: Indonesia's former foreign minister Subandrio is sentenced to death.

1971: United Nations seats China and expels Nationalist Chinese.

1974: Foreign ministers of 19 Arab countries meet in Rabat, Morocco, and vote strong support for PLO.

1988: Israeli troops shoot and wound nine Palestinians in scattered clashes throughout occupied territories.

1989: Soviet State Bank announces rouble will be devalued by nearly 90 per cent for tourists and businessmen.

1990: Evander Holyfield knocks out Buster Douglas in the third round in Las Vegas to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion.

1993: Israel begins freeing Palestinian prisoners under deal with PLO.

1995: Israeli troops start Israel's pullout from Jenin, West Bank, the first Palestinian city under the Israel-PLO autonomy agreement.

1998: Street battles rage in the West Bank between members of Yasser Arafat's political faction and Palestinian security forces, two days after a peace accord with the Israelis.

1999: Israel opens a safe passage that allows Palestinians to travel between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

2000: The first of 118 bodies are retrieved from bottom of the Barents Sea after the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk sank on August 12.

Relatives of sailors who died on the submarine Kursk toss flowers into the Barents Sea.

2001: The US House of Representatives approves legislation that will give law enforcement and intelligence agencies broader powers to investigate suspected terrorists.

2003: Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia's wealthiest man and head of oil giant YUKOS, is arrested in Siberia facing massive fraud and tax evasion charges.

2 005: Voters approve Iraq's US-backed constitution in a referendum. Results show that Sunni Arabs, who had sharply opposed the draft document, failed to produce enough "no" votes to defeat it.

2 006: The world's largest solar power plant in Victoria and a plan to reduce carbon emissions from coal are two projects for which the Australian Government pledges funding to combat global warming.

2008: Egypt's first female marriage registrar starts work despite complaints by some conservative clerics that the move is against Islam.

2009: At least 147 people are killed when a pair of suicide car bombings devastate the heart of Iraq's capital.

2010: Afghan President Hamid Karzai acknowledges that he receives millions of dollars in cash from Iran, adding that Washington gives him "bags of money" too because his office lacks funds.

2 011: An intensive round of talks between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear program ends in Geneva without a deal to resume formal negotiations.

2012: About 300 potential sexual abuse survivors of the late BBC children's broadcaster Jimmy Savile come forward, according to authorities.

BBC children’s broadcaster Jimmy Savile.

2013: The Australian Commonwealth launches a High Court challenge to the ACT's historic same-sex marriage law. It will be heard on December 3 and 4 before any marriages are able to take place.

2014: Australian Labor Opposition Leader Bill Shorten tells the Christian lobby he supports same-sex marriage.

2015: The stolen four-wheel drive belonging to father-and-son fugitives Gino and Mark Stocco is spotted, pivoting the massive manhunt back to NSW.

2016: Two men and two women die after a float flips on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld, forcing the closure of the popular Queensland theme park.

2017: China's president Xi Jinping announces his new leadership team, which is seen as the biggest shake-up in the nation's politics since the Cultural Revolution.

2018: Sahle-Work Zewde, a distinguished veteran of the United Nations, is elected as Ethiopia's first female president.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS:

Georges Bizet, French composer (1838-1875); Pablo Picasso, Spanish artist (1881-1973); Helen Reddy, Australian singer (1941); Christina Amphlett, lead vocalist of the Divinyls (1960-2013); Chad Smith, US rock musician of Red Hot Chili Peppers (1961); Matt Shirvington, Australian athlete and TV personality (1978); Bat for Lashes, British singer (1979); Katy Perry, American singer (1984).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY:

"It is an undoubted truth that the less one has to do, the less time one finds to do it in." - Lord Chesterfield, English author and statesman (1694-1773).