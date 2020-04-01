Today show hosts lose it in train-wreck interview

Karl Stefanovic was in stitches over an awkward interview with Fran Drescher on Today.

We're all getting a little desperate for human interaction while stuck at home - especially for those among us who live alone.

So we'll cut Fran Drescher some slack for her train-wreck interview on the Today show this morning, which left hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon desperately stifling laughter as The Nanny star delivered an almost five-minute uninterrupted monologue.

The chat was touted as an opportunity for the actress to speak out against "capitalist America" amid the coronavirus pandemic, but quickly became a detailed rundown of her current day-to-day situation living alone in her Malibu mansion.

It got off to an awkward start, with Drescher flatly denying she was calling for a workers' strike after Langdon asked her: "What's happening in your country right now - you think workers should strike, why is that?"

"Ummm … I don't think workers should strike, I don't know what that's about at all," the star replied, before launching into a very lengthy description of her daily activities, which viewers learnt includes doing all her own housekeeping and looking after her new rescue dog.

At one point, Stefanovic tried to jump in with a second question, but Drescher was on a roll.

Throughout her wide-ranging diatribe, Drescher offered up personal insights on avoiding coronavirus (including taking vitamin C) and the US health system, and threw in some plugs for her foundation, Cancer Schmancer, leaving Langdon and Stefanovic barely able to contain their giggles.

Eventually, Stefanovic managed to interject to wrap up the interview and thank her for her time, at which point Drescher exclaimed that she hadn't even made her "biggest announcement" yet.

"Wait a minute, you're not going to believe it, this coming Monday on April 6, The Nanny is having a virtual reunion of the original cast," she told the hosts.

Stefanovic replied: "Get out! You buried the headline, Fran!" prompting an awkward silence from the actress.

After the interview finally wrapped, Stefanovic made light of the hilariously lengthy exchange with his promo for her upcoming appearance on Today Extra.

"Fran on Today Extra will be closely followed by the 6pm news," he told viewers.