33°
News

Today helps tomorrow: 1770 tourism boost after show airs

ACROSS AUSTRALIA: The Today show live from 1770 right around Australia.
ACROSS AUSTRALIA: The Today show live from 1770 right around Australia. Mike Richards GLA260917TGAL
MATT HARRIS
by

THE numbers are still being crunched after the Today show's visit to 1770 on Tuesday but early indicators have shown a whopping increase in website traffic for the region's local tourism body.

Thanks to some simple strategies, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce has been able to capture a large percentage of the online buzz created by the show.

Figures released by DCTC revealed 1353 users visited its website on the day the show broadcast, which is a staggering 700% increase on the same day (September 26) last year.

Local kayak business owner Janina Speck said the traffic to her website increased by 412% on the day of the Today Show, while a large portion was direct traffic as the show was being broadcast live.

The Today show live from 1770.
The Today show live from 1770. Mike Richards GLA260917TGAL

DCTC president Amber Rodgers explained how the organisation had embraced Google Analytics.

"We knew that everyone watching the show would fall in love with the footage, so the first thing we did was ensure we could capture those searches on Google,” Ms Rodgers said.

"Over the past two years we've given our digital presence a total overhaul.

"Our website, which has entirely been built by volunteers, had a very strong online presence already and ranked number one for the keywords 'Agnes Water' and '1770'.

"Furthermore, such a mega opportunity called for mega action. The consumer wants to get a 360 degree perspective of the region. We therefore decided to list as many tourism businesses and natural attractions as possible, in order to encourage as many bookings as possible.

"DCTC also upgraded the server so that it could handle the traffic increase.

"They ensured the mobile version was friendly as they expected most of the viewers to be on their mobile devices at that time of the day.”

Topics:  1770 agnes water discovery coast tourism and commerce inc gladstone tourism karl stefanovic lisa wilkinson richard wilkins sylvia jeffreys today show

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: No records, no answers for Gladstone patients

UPDATE: No records, no answers for Gladstone patients

Gladstone patients are being asked to pay $77 for medical records after clinics close.

Family fields two graduates on the same day

CELEBRATION: Cherissma Blackman, Professor Bronwyn Fredericks (Pro Vice Chancellor CQU) and Dr Kerry Blackman.

Two generations of Blackmans honoured this week.

Search for buyers for collapsed miner's 15% slice of WICET

A train is being used to test out the rail receival area for WICET. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer

Administrators of Caledon Coal are on the hunt for buyers.

Good neighbours: Side by side for sixty years

CLOSE BOND: Shirley Wrobluskie (back left) has been neighbours with Brain and Dell Norris for 60 years. They've both lived at their Barney St homes since 1957.

Barney Point neighbours have been through thick and thin.

Local Partners