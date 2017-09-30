Today helps tomorrow: 1770 tourism boost after show airs

ACROSS AUSTRALIA: The Today show live from 1770 right around Australia.

THE numbers are still being crunched after the Today show's visit to 1770 on Tuesday but early indicators have shown a whopping increase in website traffic for the region's local tourism body.

Thanks to some simple strategies, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce has been able to capture a large percentage of the online buzz created by the show.

Figures released by DCTC revealed 1353 users visited its website on the day the show broadcast, which is a staggering 700% increase on the same day (September 26) last year.

Local kayak business owner Janina Speck said the traffic to her website increased by 412% on the day of the Today Show, while a large portion was direct traffic as the show was being broadcast live.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers explained how the organisation had embraced Google Analytics.

"We knew that everyone watching the show would fall in love with the footage, so the first thing we did was ensure we could capture those searches on Google,” Ms Rodgers said.

"Over the past two years we've given our digital presence a total overhaul.

"Our website, which has entirely been built by volunteers, had a very strong online presence already and ranked number one for the keywords 'Agnes Water' and '1770'.

"Furthermore, such a mega opportunity called for mega action. The consumer wants to get a 360 degree perspective of the region. We therefore decided to list as many tourism businesses and natural attractions as possible, in order to encourage as many bookings as possible.

"DCTC also upgraded the server so that it could handle the traffic increase.

"They ensured the mobile version was friendly as they expected most of the viewers to be on their mobile devices at that time of the day.”