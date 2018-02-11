To NAIF or not to NAIF: O'Dowd, Ketter spar over funding

WHILE Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was in town on Friday, Flynn's local member was in Canberra.

But Ken O'Dowd he wasn't about to let Bill Shorten take credit where he felt it wasn't due.

Mr Shorten announced that an ALP government would fund stage two of Gladstone's Port Access Rd as well as Rookwood Weir, prompting Mr O'Dowd to hit back.

"Some may think it's trendy to be fashionably late to a party, but some 600 days after the Turnbull Government announced $130 million to fund 50 per cent of this project, Mr Shorten and the Queensland Government have finally joined us on the dance floor," he said.

"It's better late than never, but this only proves why we have been beating our drum so hard and strong on this project because it makes sense to invest in water, dams and agricultural security for Central Queensland."

Similarly, Mr O'Dowd said the Port Access Rd had been an ongoing discussion awaiting finalised plans, scope of the job, cost projections and be provided a clear timeline for the project from the Gladstone Port Corporation, the council and State Government.

"The most recent update I was provided by the Gladstone State MP indicated the project was on hold by the State Government awaiting final costings analysis," he said.

The Flynn MP came under fire in the Senate this past week from Labor's Chris Ketter, who said he had ongoing concerns about the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

"There is $5 billion sitting there and a commitment, but it's yet to deliver a single project or a single job for Queensland, " Senator Ketter said.

"This means people in places like Gladstone ... are all missing out on the jobs and infrastructure which could come from that fund being used properly."

Senator Ketter noted Mr O'Dowd's list of priorities in The Observer this past Tuesday.

"Mr O'Dowd has said that he will fight for a number of issues in his electorate; inland rail, free trade agreements and a new coal-fired power station," he said.

"There is no position on NAIF and what needs to happen there.

"This is despite the fact that infrastructure projects based within his electorate would be eligible to apply.

"He's talked up its potential for almost three years in this place, whilst it delivers absolutely nothing for his home state."

Mr O'Dowd responded to the comments saying he was working with Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan and the NAIF to get projects moving in Gladstone, but he did not specify any local projects he had been working with.

On November 28 last year, Mr O'Dowd told media: "I can see us (National Party) becoming irrelevant if we keep heading down the path we're headed".

"We're becoming, in the eyes of the public, more city-orientated than rural and regional," he said.

"Initially we should make our point as Nationals and make sure we're heard by our Liberal Party cousins.

"If that doesn't work then we take the next step, which could be a break away."

Mr O'Dowd offered no comment on the statement on Friday.