TALENTED TRIO: Brodie Coles, Josh Noovao and Alex Clark. PICTURE: Seamus O’Connor
Rugby Union

To keep fit is the key for new GRUFC gun recruit

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Mar 2020 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM
RUGBY UNION: When Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president and player Seamus O'Connor hit up Alex Clark, he knew he was onto someone with class.

Clark headed north from the Sunshine Coast and said he could not wait for the Rugby Capricornia season to start.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Jyde Dwyer (fourth back from right) with his new Goats teammates.
"I recently moved up to Gladstone from the Sunshine Coast and had a few mates in the rugby community mentioned to Seamus that I was inbound and keen to play," he said.

Clark plays as a flanker or number eight.

"I came from the USC Barbarians on the Sunshine Coast competition and from the undefeated 2019 Queensland Country Champions which is the Sunshine Coast Stingrays representative team," he said.

He said he was maintaining fitness with circuit training and running and would offer plenty on the field.

"The lineouts will be at the top of my list with introducing new calls that the club and the competition aren't used to," he said.

Goats' stalwart Josh Noovao will enter his eighth season at the club after he ventured from Joondalup Brothers where he spent three seasons from 2007-09.

The lock, prop and number eight also represented the under-19 Brahmans and Central Queensland regional teams in 2015.

"I've been keeping up with my strength and resistance training in my uncle's little home gym set-up since the gyms have been closed, which is a blessing," Noovao said.

