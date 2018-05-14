To BP or not to BP? Mystery surrounds site next to McDonalds

OFFICIAL MYSTERY: Vacant land no longer overgrown with grass and trees

MYSTERY still surrounds the wholesale clearing of land on the vacant site next to McDonalds in Glenlyon St.

Several readers have contacted The Observer wanting to know what's happening.

An anonymous caller on Monday morning said "from the horse's mouth it is a BP service station."

BP's Australian office was contacted numerous times yesterday but has still not confirmed if the rumour was true.

Council's media team were contacted last week for information regarding the clearing of the land, but the relevant Council employee was unable to respond as they were in meetings all day Thursday and Friday.

On Friday night a council spokesman informed The Observer that "the clearing was performed by owners complying with a Council overgrown land notice issued by Regulatory Services due to the overgrown state of the property."

If that's the case the owner has taken the notice very seriously.

By Monday afternoon all the large mango trees had been felled and taken offsite, and large sections of the property had been excavated and levelled.

Our money's on the service station.