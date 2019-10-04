TMW fuels Schofield’s speedway sidecar passion

TMW director Keith Windress has come on board as a sponsor for Schofield Family Racing, now TMW Racing.

GARRY Schofield no longer needs to worry about how he will cover the cost of getting his team to and from each speedway sidecar meeting, thanks to the support of local business TMW QLD.

Speedway sidecar rider Garry Schofield said the recent sponsorship from TMW would enable the team to attend more meetings across the country by covering the cost of fuel.

“The biggest thing these days is the travelling costs because we don’t race so much locally, it’s more all over the country side,” Mr Schofield said.

“The travelling costs become pretty unbearable sometimes so coming on board with the fuel card has been fantastic for us.

“It just makes it that we can go to these big meetings and concentrate on doing well rather than whether we’ve got enough money to get home or not.”

Mr Schofield said he was “extremely grateful” for TMW’s support that would help them travel as far south as Newcastle as part of the East Coast Sidecar Roundup in a few weeks. TMW came on board as a sponsor about a month ago and director Keith Windress said they were happy to help another local.

“It’s just to give a bit more community support,” Mr Windress said.

The sponsorship package includes fuel costs for travelling, servicing the tow vehicle and advertising on the trailer, Yamaha speedway sidecar and shirts.

“We travel 1000km each way on a weekend just to go to a meeting so you need to stay on top of the vehicle servicing and maintenance,” Mr Schofield said.

“It’s been a huge thing for a small company to come in and do that for us.”