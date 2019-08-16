Menu
Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford has been left fuming after new white lines out the front of his shop prevent motorists parking in front of the row of convenience stores.
News

TMR explain new line markings at Sun Valley shops

Matt Taylor
by
16th Aug 2019 11:11 AM
THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads say they were not aware of formal or signed parking on Philip St near Rifle Range Rd before new line marking appeared on the roadway outside several businesses.

Concerns were raised on Thursday by business owners who believe the changes, made as part of safety upgrades at Rifle Range Rd, will prevent passing motorists stopping at their stores.

A transport and Main Roads spokesperson said direct access from Rifle Range Road (south) onto Philip Street was closed due to resident concerns about driver behaviour.

ABOVE: Philip Street as seen via Google Streetview prior to the changes.

"The intersection upgrade included changes to line-marking in front of the Philip Street businesses," the spokesperson said.

"This does not impede customers leaving the precinct... there are customer parking bays inside the property.

"The number of car parking spaces (six) provided on Rifle Range Road has not changed."

TMR says residents, the service station and Gladstone Regional Council were consulted ahead of the intersection upgrades but did not specify whether plans for new line markings were made clear.

Yesterday, business owners said they were surprised to find the new lines had been painted, preventing motorists stopping and leading to a loss of income.

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said yesterday he understood business owners' concerns and would write to the department to "get it fixed".

Mr Butcher said people had parked on the roadway, an area he believed was safe for as long as he could remember.

