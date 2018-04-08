Titans too good for Sea Eagles in Gladstone

VICTORIOUS: The Gold Coast Titans came out on top in a match that Gladstone fans won't forget.

VICTORIOUS: The Gold Coast Titans came out on top in a match that Gladstone fans won't forget. Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG

NRL: A party atmosphere engulfed Marley Brown Oval yesterday as Gladstone turned out in force to celebrate a centenary of rugby league.

Fans queued long before the gates opened to secure a place on the hill or in the grandstand, packing out all corners of our hallowed ground.

The sell-out crowd of 5135 were treated to an enthralling contest between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles with the Titans prevailing 32-20 in the Round 5 match.

There was a huge cheer as the Titans kicked off, but it was short lived as the home side conceded a penalty in the first set which led to the opening try to Manly winger Jonathan Wright.

The Titans struck back in the seventh minute when an Ash Taylor cross-field kick was batted back by captain Ryan James into the path of prop Jarrod Wallace, who crashed over the line.

Brain Kelly is tackled by Ash Taylor Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG

Michael Gordon added the extras to square the match at 6-6, although Manly soon responded through a Daly Cherry-Evans penalty goal in the 11th minute.

The game began to settle into a rhythm despite a strong south-easterly breeze making life difficult for both sides.

The Titans found the chalk again in the 27th minute when Jai Arrow crossed for the first of two tries to hand Gold Coast a 12-8 lead.

Manly conceded a cheap penalty in front of the posts in the 36th minute and the Titans had no hesitation in taking the extra two points to open up a six-point lead.

Titans interchange Morgan Boyle scored right on the stroke of half-time to hand Gold Coast a 20-8 lead at the break.

Both sides went at each other to begin the second half but it was the Sea Eagles who made the brighter start, albeit against the run of play as an 85-metre intercept try to skipper Daly Cherry-Evans breathed life back into the contest at 22-14 after 55 minutes.

NRL Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG

Manly struck back again only minutes later when hooker Api Koroisau made a bust with centre Brian Kelly backing up to plant the ball down next to the posts to bring the visitors within two points.

The Titans lost Dale Copley to concussion which forced a backline reshuffle, resulting in back-rower Bryce Cartwright shifting to the centres.

The tensions began to build heading into the final 10 minutes as an engaged Gladstone crowd cheered on every hit with a cacophony of noise.

A wayward kick out on the full by Ash Taylor had Manly back on the attack, but they couldn't capitalise as Joel Thompson had a try disallowed due to a forward pass in the lead-up by Koroisau.

Ash Taylor looks to pass. Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG

The Titans were doing just enough to hold on and seemingly sealed the contest with a try to winger Anthony Don in the 74th minute.

Gordon couldn't convert from the sideline which gave Manly a sniff at 26-20 as the clock continued to tick down.

Taylor attempted a field goal with two minutes left, which was touched by a Manly player, resulting in a line drop-out.

The Titans sealed the victory, its third of the season, when Arrow scored his second try in the dying seconds.

Titans forward Kevin Proctor took the conversion in his 200th game and made no mistake from right in front.

Kevin Proctor converts Jai Arrow's second try to celebrate his 200th NRL match. Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG

Despite a few nervous moments midway through the second half, Titans coach Garth Brennan thought his side deserved the two competition points.

"I thought it would've been really disappointing if the boys didn't get the result today," he said.

"They worked really hard but made it hard for themselves at times in the second half.

"There were some gutsy performances there, especially after losing Dale Copley.

"The boys were determined to put on a good performance today and I'm really proud of their effort."