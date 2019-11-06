Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Titans star’s romantic proposal goes viral

by Talisa Eley
6th Nov 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IT has been a whirlwind month for Madison Catley.

The Coomera woman was crowned the Gold Coast Titans' cheerleader of the year, invited to audition for the world-renowned Dallas Cowboys cheer squad, and now she is getting married.

The 21-year-old said "yes" to her tradie beau Jye Ford, 24, at Burleigh Heads beach on Saturday, next to an enormous custom-made floral arrangement spelling out the words "marry me".

Jye Ford popped the question to the Titans’ Cheerleader of the Year Madison Catley on Saturday. Picture: Mike Batterham
Jye Ford popped the question to the Titans’ Cheerleader of the Year Madison Catley on Saturday. Picture: Mike Batterham

 

The couple met through mutual friends a year ago. Picture: Mike Batterham
The couple met through mutual friends a year ago. Picture: Mike Batterham

Ms Catley had just returned home from training with the Dallas Cowboys cheer squad in the US, but Mr Ford said plans had been in place for some time to ensure the perfect proposal.

"The only thing we couldn't control was the weather, and even though it rained that day, it actually stopped just in time," he said.

The gigantic floral arrangement was handmade for the couple. Picture: Supplied.
The gigantic floral arrangement was handmade for the couple. Picture: Supplied.

Videos of the proposal have gone viral.

"Madison's a dancer so she loves being the centre of attention," Mr Ford laughed.

"I even had about 30 people shake my hand while I was waiting there, wishing me good luck, getting their own photos with the flowers."

The ring. Picture: Mike Batterham
The ring. Picture: Mike Batterham

The beachside proposal held special significance for the couple who had their first date on the beach, Ms Catley said.

Madison Catley, 21 and Jye Ford, 24. Picture: Mike Batterham
Madison Catley, 21 and Jye Ford, 24. Picture: Mike Batterham

More Stories

cheerleader lifestyle madison catley marriage titans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 20 people/companies listed to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 20 people/companies listed to appear in court...

        News EACH day, a number of people and companies appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        Authority cracks down on GAWB's confidentiality claims

        premium_icon Authority cracks down on GAWB's confidentiality claims

        News INFORMATION initially redacted in a report about future pricing for GAWB's...

        Council approves Christmas and New Year opening hours

        premium_icon Council approves Christmas and New Year opening hours

        News Council has approved a list of its venue and facility opening hours for the...

        ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        premium_icon ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        News A FORMER Captain Creek rural firefighter says Queensland Fire and Emergency...