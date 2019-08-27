Titans secure boom young forward

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Moeaki Fotuaika of the Titans runs the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Moeaki Fotuaika of the Titans runs the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

THE Titans have locked up teenage sensation Moeaki Fotuaika for the next three seasons in a huge boost for the club ahead of Saturday's clash with Newcastle.

The 19-year-old has averaged 129 running metres this season, with 21 tackle busts and 13 offloads during his time at the struggling Gold Coast this year.

The Keebra Park product has gone from a "train and trial" opportunity with the Gold Coast in 2016 to signing a long-term deal with the club to see him remain a Titan until the end of 2022.

The boom young forward said he was excited about the future of the club.

"It is definitely a great day for myself and my family," Fotuaika said.

"I am very excited to be here for another three years and I can't wait for the coming years.

"This really helps me focus on my footy a lot more.

Fotuaika is key for the club as they build their future. Picture: Dave Hunt

"Although our season this year hasn't really been the way we wanted it to be, we have a lot of young players coming up and the senior boys have been good as well.

"The future is bright for this club, and it is going to head in the right direction in coming years."

Fotuaika said he hopes to help lead the club to a premiership one day.

"I really want to take this club forward and hopefully win a premiership," he said.

"For my own goals, I want to be an established NRL player by that time and hopefully make a few rep teams.

"But that all comes off how hard I want to work in training and how willing I am to sacrifice my body to take me to the next level."

Fotuaika was on Tuesday named in the starting squad for their clash with Newcastle, in what will be hooker Nathan Peats' 150th NRL game.