TITANS SCHOOLS LIVESTREAM: Girl power rules

Girl power rules in the Titans Schools League, with a record number of female teams participation in the schoolboy and schoolgirl competition.

It was only three years ago league hungry schoolgirls were restricted to a nine-a-side competition of a Wednesday night.

Now schoolgirl rugby league is entrenched in the Gold Coast Titans-sponsored competition that features six games livestreamed each Wednesday.

Growth across both boys and girls now sees 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition, with growth in the girls' game dramatic.

"I just love that it gives girls an opportunity to play and is a pathway for girls in south east Queensland,'' said Keebra Park SHS student Sunny Gerrard.

Titans Cup rugby league, Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), and Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS) at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It is crazy to see how it has developed over the years.

"I remember about three years ago when all we did was play a nines competition on a Wednesday night and there was three teams.

"And then last year we finally got to play 13-a-side, plus normal rules for NRL, there were four teams in it. But this year we have eight.''

Marsden SHS senior women's player Leilani Taofinuu said the opportunities given to girls through the Titans Schools Cup was giving players confidence to have a go.

"There are new girls coming in, even girls who have not played before, getting out of their comfort zone and putting themselves out there on the field,'' she said.

Titans Cup rugby league’s Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden) and Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College). Picture: Jerad Williams

Mabel Park SHS Div 1 open girls players Jaydah Tofae and Shaylee Joseph said the competition was a great challenge because "you are playing against the best players in the region''.

"You can see where I am at personally, and also our team,'' Tofae said.

Joseph said Mabel Park SHS was a pioneer in introducing a girls rugby league program which "gave all of us girls a chance to shine over the boys for once instead of being in their shadows''.

Titans Cup rugby league’s Jaydah Tofae (Mabel Park SHS) and Shaylee JosephPicture: Jerad Williams

And now playing more games in the Titans Schools Cup was further developing the talent at the school. "Most of our team is developing, and we are aiming to get all of the girls' confidence up.''

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Venue: Burleigh Bears Juniors

Year 7/8 Div 1 Girls

3PM: Keebra Park v Mabel Park

Year 9/10 Div 1 Girls

4PM,:Marymount v Marsden SHS

Year 11/12 Div 1 Girls

5PM: Marymount v Marsden SHS

Venue: Nerang Roosters - Field 1

Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

4:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

Yr 11/12 Div 2 boys

5:30PM: Marymount v Miami

Yr 11/12 Div 1 boys

6:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

Originally published as TITANS SCHOOLS LIVESTREAM: Girl power rules