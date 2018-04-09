Menu
NICE TRY: Titans Kevin Proctor came fourth in a poker tournament held at Yaralla Sports Club on Saturday night
Titans players try their hands at poker tournament

Gregory Bray
by
9th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

THE GOLD Coast Titans hard men Kevin Proctor and Konrad Hurrell don't fold easily on the field.

But it was another matter entirely when the pair asked to join in a poker tournament at Yaralla Sports Club on Saturday night.

The Australian Poker League tournament director gave them the nod and the players were quickly dealt in.

According to Kevin, his team mate went down fast and hard.

"Konrad was no good, he was out in less than five minutes,” he said.

Kevin fared better, storming his way through to the finals.

"I made it to the final table and went all in.

"I got in a few bluffs but I didn't want to take their money,” he said.

The second rower finished fourth.

Tournament director, Brett Cooper, said the other competitors liked having the Titans players join in and that Kevin played pretty well.

"He could make a good part-time poker player, but he's better off playing football at the moment,” he said.

The winner of the tournament was Philip Cowen who took home $1100.

APL tournaments are played in clubs and hotels around Gladstone each week.

