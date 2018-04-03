Titans coach says squad is excited for Gladstone

READY: Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan says his boys will be ready to roll in any type of weather at Marley Brown Oval.

GOLD Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan says his boys will be ready to roll in any type of weather ahead of Sunday's NRL match against Manly Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval.

Speaking after the Titans' first training session since its 26-14 upset win against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday night, Brennan was quizzed as to whether the weather would play a factor in Gladstone with category 2 tropical cyclone Iris heading southeast off the coast at Bowen.

The cyclone's watch zone goes as far south as St Lawrence, with the only impact on Gladstone being showers forecast for today and tomorrow.

At this stage the game-day forecast is for mostly sunny with a top of 29 degrees.

"At the start of the year all our training sessions had a 'no complaining' rule - we just deal with whatever comes our way,” Brennan said.

"If we turn up and it's raining we'll deal with it, if we turn up and it's sunny we'll deal with it. The other team has got to play in the same conditions so we can't use that as an excuse.

"We're excited to go to Gladstone and to take another competition game out to the bush is fantastic.

"It's sold out so hopefully the Gladstone community come along and support the Titans. We're the Queensland team so hopefully they get behind us and really cheer loud because it's our home game.”

TEAMS

Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles, 2pm Sunday at Marley Brown Oval

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 18 Morgan Boyle

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Jack Stockwell, 20 Keegan Hipgrave, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis.

Sea Eagles: 1 Matthew Wright, 2 Brad Parker, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Frank Winterstein, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Kelepi Tanginoa

Reserves: 18 Lewis Brown, 19 Tom Tbrojevic, 20 Toafofoa Sipley, 21 Taniela Paseka.