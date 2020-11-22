Titans assistant coach in alleged drug bust

Gold Coast Titans Assistant Coach and former NRL player Michael Gordon has been charged after allegedly being involved in a drug syndicate.

Gordon was one of seven people arrested in the Tweed Heads area last night after a six-month investigation into the supply of MDMA and cocaine on the NSW Far North Coast and southeast Queensland.

Michael Gordan is released from custody at Tweed Heads Police Station. Picture: Scott Powick

Five search warrants were executed from Saturday morning at Casuarina and Terranora, as well as four search warrants at Robina, Burleigh Waters and Miami.

After extensive enquiries, Strike Force Caved seized cocaine, MDMA, steroids, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and more than $60,000 cash, police said.

Gordon, 37, was arrested at a Casuarina home and charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

The Titans have stood Michael Gordan down temporarily. Picture: Scott Powick

In a statement on Sunday, the Gold Coast Titans said Gordon had been temporarily stood down.

"The Gold Coast Titans have been made aware that Michael Gordon has been charged by police," the statement said.

"Michael has been working on a contract basis, providing specialist coaching services to the club over the past season."

"He will not be providing services to the club until further notice.

"The club will make no further comment as the issue is now with police."

Michael Gordon was one of seven arrested. Picture: NSW Police

Two other men, aged 21 and 31, were arrested on the Gold Coast and have been refused bail. New South Wales police will seek their extradition on Monday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at Casuarina and charged with 20 offences. He will appear in Lismore Local Court on Sunday.

A 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were also arrested in NSW.

Michael Gordon training with the Titans. Picture: Richard Wainright

Tweed and Byron Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said the arrests came at a crucial time as schoolies descended on many coastal towns.

"Byron Bay is one of the busiest places on the east coast of Australia right now, with thousands of schoolies expected to fill coastal towns during the coming weeks," he said.

"These drugs (allegedly found were allegedly) bound for our streets, and (the find) will have significantly disrupted the supply chain into the schoolies areas.

"Police will allege in court this (alleged) syndicate was operating across the border, and we are extremely pleased to be able to put these (accused) before the courts."

With investigations ongoing New South Wales Police expect further arrests will be made in relation to the alleged syndicate.

Gordon retired from the NRL at the end of the 2019 season, after a 14-year career that saw him play with the Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Roosters and Titans.

The Gold Coast announced the former NSW State of Origin player would join their coaching staff shortly after his retirement.

He was appointed as the club's development coach for the 2020 season, as well as a "transitional" coach, to help bring players through from the Intrust Super Cup level to the NRL.

He played 261 games across his career, mostly as a fullback or winger.