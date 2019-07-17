Titanic power couple that can save Gold Coast

Former Kangaroos coach Tim Sheens and Ipswich Jets duo Ben and Shane Walker have been mentioned in the mix of potential new Titans coaches.

The Walker brothers have thrown their hats in the ring for the vacant Gold Coast job following the termination of Garth Brennan's contract last weekend.

Overlooked by the Titans in 2017 following Neil Henry's sacking, the brothers have bided their time with Queensland Cup team Ipswich.

Shane Walker said the disappointment of being beaten to the role by Brennan hadn't put him and his brother off the Titans position.

Mal Meninga (R) with former Raiders, Wests Tigers and Australia coach Tim Sheens in 1996.

"No, not at all. It's a bit like when you ask a girl out on a date, sometimes she rejects you and then you end up marrying her," Walker said.

"All I can say is we are 100 per cent keen on getting the job … we've been involved in NRL systems since we were 14.

"We haven't had the need to take the traditional route of being an assistant to someone.

"It was a conscious decision to set ourselves up that way."

The pair have been in charge of Ipswich for almost a decade, leading the club to the Queensland Cup premiership in 2016.

However, Titans' foundation football manager Scott Sattler has called for Sheens to be appointed as head coach of the struggling Gold Coast club.

Sheens has had an illustrious coaching career - steering the 1985 Penrith side to their first finals' berth, coaching Canberra to premiership wins in 1989, 1990 and 1994 and taking the Wests Tigers to their 2005 NRL premiership.

The 68-year-old has also notched up an 83.87 per cent success record at a representative level.

Sattler said Sheens would be the perfect partner for current Kangaroos coach and Titans' head of performance and culture Mal Meninga in steering the club to success.

Sattler has warned against signing another rookie coach. Picture: Darren England.

"The Gold Coast can't afford to sign another rookie coach," he said

"They have to find someone with experience and success.

"Sheens and Meninga have tasted more success than most other coaches.

"They have this synergy that has existed between themselves since the 80s that I believe would bring success quicker rather than long-term."

Sheens was also able to develop young prospective halfbacks, in Scott Prince and Greg Alexander, into a premiership-winning captains and award-winning players.

Sattler said he could have the same effect with young Titans halfback Ash Taylor.

"Sheens understands the human side of things," Sattler said.

"He coached a young half by the name of Greg Alexander in 1985.

"He developed Scott Prince into a premiership-winning captain within the space of 18 months.

"There's so many synergies here with Ash Taylor, Scott Prince, Greg Alexander.

"He knows how to make things work and, more importantly, sets up a succession plan so the club remains sustainable."

Sattler also admitted Kevin Walters, who has been touted as a potential successor to Brennan, has unfinished business in the Origin arena and won't likely take the role this year.