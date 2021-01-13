Tirade denying drink-driving causes double trouble

A Gladstone man’s tirade after being charged with drink driving landed him in double trouble.

Police received a tip that Joshua Mark Coleman had driven on October 31, at 1.50am on Wistari St, and driven off dangerously.

Coleman was located at an address and was unsteady with bloodshot eyes.

He told police he’d walked to the home and denied driving.

Police located a car in the garage which was warm and smelt strongly of fumes as if recently driven.

Coleman changed his story and said his sister drove him home.

Police located the sister who had said she did not drive.

Coleman returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.140.

The car keys were located in his pocket when Coleman was taken into custody.

He was served with a notice to appear and escorted out of the police station.

When outside he began to yell and said “I wasn’t even f---ing driving” while on the street.

He continued to yell and was further charged.

Coleman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving and public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the 23-year-old accepted he was in charge of the car at the time.

She said the father of a five-month-old planned to move to Mackay to try and find work.

Coleman was placed on nine months’ probation, fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Convictions were recorded.

