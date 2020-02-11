Menu
Generic photograph of thief breaking into house through unlocked window
Tips to safeguard your home against sneaky thieves

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
RESIDENTS are being urged to close windows and lock doors to reduce break-ins.

Police are asking West Gladstone residents for assistance to safeguard against sneaky thieves.

“Whilst snooping around, they are stealing small valuable items such as wallets, car keys, phones and other small electronics,” a police statement said.

“Car keys are being stolen from within the home then used to steal locked vehicles.”

Police gave tips to reduce these sneaky break-ins, including securing doors and windows with locks and hiding car keys.

Instead of leaving wallets and small electronics on kitchen tables or benches for easy access, residents should put them in a secure place, police said.

Another preventive measure was to install cameras. Police said there were many affordable options that could be purchased locally.

If you see anything suspicious, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 222 000.

