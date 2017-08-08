Tips on choosing the best school for your child

IMPORTANT CHOICE: Working out the right school for your child is critical.

WHETHER it's your child's first year enrolled in school or you are wanting to switch it up, there are things to consider that can help you to make the right decision.

Every child will have different needs when it comes to educational value, which is something parents or guardians will have to consider individually.

Here are a few tips, which will benefit your child and you, to get you on your way.

Location:

This is an obvious factor and, mostly, location of the school plays a big part in where we send our children.

A good idea is to pick a school your child would be comfortable walking to and from, if that is how they get to school every day.

Even if you do have time, in case there is an emergency and you are unable make the drive, pick a school with a safe route to and from your home.

If your heart is set on a school but it's a good 30-minute drive from home, consider other options, such as car pooling or the bus.

Personal values and preferences:

Do you prefer public or private education? Do you want your child to have a religious education?

What facilities does the school have to support your child's learning?

These are some of the questions that only you can answer and, luckily, Gladstone is a town well known for its quality education in private and public schools.

There are a wide variety of schools to choose from and it's a good idea to base your decision on your child's interests.

For example, if you know you have sporty children who will join the school teams, pick a school that caters for those interests.

Other factors to consider

school hours

size of the school

transport options

when to enrol

appropriate class placement of child

teaching methods and classroom environment

uniform policy

fees and levies

assessment and reporting procedures

homework and assignment expectations

available resources, eg: library, internet, computers

extracurricular activities

special facilities

behaviour expectations

communication between home and school

amenities, tuckshop, out-of-school-hours care

parental involvement: parents and citizens' association

