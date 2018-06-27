Tips on a healthier lifestyle and avoid chronic diseases

CONSTANT VIGILANCE: Long-term type one diabetic Leanne Wilkie shows the equipment she needs to help with her ongoing treatment.

CONSTANT VIGILANCE: Long-term type one diabetic Leanne Wilkie shows the equipment she needs to help with her ongoing treatment. Glen Porteous

AUSTRALIANS are living a healthy lifestyle but we can do better according to the latest report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The two-yearly report card, Australia's Health 2018, showed Australia sits squarely in the best third of OECD countries when it comes to increased life expectancy.

But this has come at a price as developing chronic health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, mental illness and cancer rises with age.

Many of these chronic conditions were preventable by avoiding smoking, cutting down alcohol consumption and getting enough exercise.

Accredited practising dietician for over six years, Megan Leane, said a positive approach to people's lifestyle was required to help avoid these health problems.

"Education awareness, self-care and treating the condition as it comes will help,” Ms Leane said.

"Lifestyle modification with physical activity and monitoring carbohydrates and sugars will help with type two diabetes because it can be reversible.”

The report states expanding waistlines were increasing, with 63% either overweight or obese.

Carrying too much weight was responsible for 7% of the total disease burden.

The report showed a clear connection between socio- economic status and health, with those on lower incomes three times as likely to smoke or have diabetes.

LONG-time diabetes sufferer Leanne Wilkie said it's not a death sentence but rather an adjustment to lifestyle.

Ms Wilkie had been suffering from type one diabetes for over 20 years after being misdiagnosed for type two and must manage her routine to cope with it.

She was positive about having to adjust to a disease with increasing numbers of sufferers every year.

"Diabetics can eat whatever they want, but just do it moderation,” she said.

"I am a self-confessed chocoholic and I love my chocolate but have be careful how much of it I eat.”

Ms Wilkie urged anyone who might be suffering from any signs or symptoms of diabetes to go and get a blood test with their doctor.

"What's scary is that people can have it (diabetes) and not know about it,” she said. "I had signs and symptoms but did not know about it until I got tested.”

Common symptoms include going to the toilet more often, dry mouth or feeling dehydrated, being lethargic or irritable and feeling hungry constantly.

Ms Wilkie pointed out there was a difference between type one and type two diabetes.

"I have type one which is heredity and cannot be controlled without taking insulin,” she said.

Most common type two diabetes sufferers can be found over the age of 45, overweight with high blood pressure and the risk increases with age.