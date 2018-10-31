Tips from Police for a spooky but safe Halloween

BEFORE children and adults don a Halloween costume and go trick or treating around the neighbourhood tonight, police have a few tips for little monsters and mummies.

Police remind trick-or-treaters to be accompanied by an adult at all times. They also recommend people to walk, not run, between houses - and to always stick to the footpath and not walk on the road.

Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to wear bright colours so they remain visible in the dark and to passing motorists. Also, police remind children to never enter a stranger's house, even if they are invited in after knocking on the door.

Finally, they recommend going as a group for trick or treating as a bigger group is more visible and safe for trick-or-treaters.

Police also have posters for people who want to participate in the Halloween festivities, and a poster for those who don't want children and adults to knock at their door. Both are available to download and print out from the MyPolice website.